The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mainly cloudy start to today, Wednesday, June 2 with showery outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times. Drier spells will develop towards evening as the rain gradually eases through the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy tonight with occasional clear spells and scattered light showers, becoming more isolated overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.