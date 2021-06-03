The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A mostly cloudy start this morning, Thursday, June 3 with mist and fog patches clearing quickly. Scattered showers will occur and some showers will turn heavy in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Breezy, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong in coastal areas at times.

TONIGHT

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly along coasts, but becoming more isolated through the night. Lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, though fresher along coasts.