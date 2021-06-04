What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Friday, June 4?

A mostly dry start today, Friday, June 4 with sunny spells but cloud will thicken from the west with outbreaks of rain developing. Holding largely dry in the east of the province with some afternoon sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will ease during the evening.

TONIGHT

A mainly cloudy night with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the western half of the country. Staying mostly dry further east with the best of the clear spells in the northeast. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light southerly breezes with mist patches developing along with hill and coastal fog.