What will the weather be like for the June Bank Holiday weekend in Leitrim and surrounding counties?

Saturday: Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over Ulster, the midlands and north Leinster will gradually clear through the morning and afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions extending from the west. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, mildest in the east. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes will veer westerly in the clearance from the rain.

Saturday night: A dry and clear night with mist and fog patches developing. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Sunday: A dry day, apart from isolated showers, with sunny spells. Feeling pleasant with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light breezes. Staying dry overnight with clear spells though there's a possibility of some dense fog developing in light southeasterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday: Mist and fog will clear away quickly for a dry morning with sunny spells. But cloud will push in from the Atlantic with scattered showers developing, with the driest conditions in the east. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds. Becoming largely dry overnight with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light breezes.