What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for the coming week?

TOMORROW - MONDAY 7TH JUNE

Tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday, will be a cloudier day, though some bright or sunny spells will still occur for a time. Cloud will continue build from the west through the day, though it should hold mainly dry until later in the afternoon or evening, when some light rain and drizzle will push in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 or 19 degrees, highest further east, in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher along the west coast.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Humid (both by day and night) as a southerly airflow feeds up showery spells of rain, mainly across Atlantic counties. Warm spells of sunshine too though.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the western half of the country will extend eastwards overnight. Mild and humid with night time temperatures falling no lower than 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in mostly light southerly breezes.

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly confined to Atlantic counties through the day. South to southwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength, fresher though up along the Atlantic seaboard. Top temperatures will range 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, best values across the midlands and east, where warm sunny spells will develop. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur overnight. Feeling rather warm and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will turn patchy through the day with spells of summer sunshine gradually breaking through. Duller conditions may however persist across west and northwest counties, with lingering mist and drizzle closer to the coast. Warm and humid, with top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, in moderate southerly breezes. More general rain and drizzle will move into Atlantic counties after dark. Another humid and rather warm night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, in moderate southerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Somewhat drier and brighter across the eastern half of the country. Top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, but other areas will hold largely dry. Another warm, muggy and humid night.

FRIDAY: Brightening up with sunny spells into the afternoon, after a mostly cloudy start. Feeling a little fresher with highest temperatures ranging 15 to 21 or 22 degrees Celsius, in moderate westerly breezes (warmest across Leinster and east Munster).

Current indications suggest temperatures will continue to be warmest away from Atlantic counties next weekend with Saturday likely to be the drier and brighter day of the two.