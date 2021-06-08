Now the Bank Holiday is over, what will the weather be like on June 8?

Weather forecast: Cool and cloudy

Cloudy

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Tuesday, June 8 will start out mainly cloudy but largely dry. There'll be patchy rain for western areas by afternoon, turning persistent at times inland later. Highest afternoon temperatures ranging from 17 to 19 degrees, cooler on the coasts and warmer inland. Winds will be mainly moderate southerly.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be a rather cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle turning heavy and persistent at times, particularly in the north of the country. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

