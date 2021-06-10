The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Thursday, June 10 will be mostly cloudy across Connacht with some patchy rain or drizzle, especially in coastal counties. Some sunny breaks also, the best of these in the east of the region. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, warmest in east Connacht with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards. Some mist and fog also. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with moderate south to southwest breezes.