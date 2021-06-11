What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Friday, June 11?

Today, Friday, June 11 will start off mostly cloudy and damp with some patchy drizzle and mist. It will become mainly dry during the day and will brighten up with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some clear intervals. A little patchy drizzle will develop along with some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

