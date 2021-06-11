What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surroundings counties this weekend?

On Saturday morning, cloudy and a few spots of drizzle will extend eastwards. It will brighten up through the afternoon with some sunny spells developing, the best of these in the east. It will continue mostly cloudy in the west. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east of the region with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Saturday night will be mostly dry and clear, however cloud will increase in western coastal counties by morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday will be very warm and dry in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees and light to moderate southwest breezes. A bit cooler in western counties where it will be cloudier with highs of 16 to 21 degrees. Through the evening, showers will develop across Connacht an and Ulster. On Sunday night , showery rain in the west and northwest will spread eastwards, becoming light and patchy. Cooler weather will follow. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.