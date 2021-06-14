Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for changeable weather in the week ahead, with some rain at times, but overall a good deal of dry weather. Turning cooler from midweek.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly dry with spells of hazy sunshine and just a few isolated showers, mainly in the north and west. Less warm and humid than of late, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees and moderate west to northwest winds, fresh to strong on north and northwest coasts.

Dry in most areas on Monday night with clear spells and slack winds, but cloudier in the west and southwest, with patchy drizzle developing on the coast. Minimum temperatures 7 to 9 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, the midlands, east and south will be mainly dry on Tuesday, with some bright or sunny spells and it will be warm and humid here, with maximum temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees. The southwest, west and northwest will be cooler and cloudy, with patches of rain and drizzle. A breezy day, with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong on Connacht and west Ulster coasts. On Tuesday night, rain will extend from the Atlantic, but it will be patchy in the east and south.

Brightening up from the west on Wednesday, with some sunny spells developing and just a few scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Relatively cool, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes, fresh to strong on northwest coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a cool, bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in the western half of the country. Maximum temperatures from 14 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Met Eireann's latest forecast says that Friday is looking mainly dry, with sunny spells and light northerly or variable breezes while the outlook is uncertain, but early indications suggest that it will be changeable and unsettled.