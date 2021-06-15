The weather forecast for Tuesday, June 15 for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy and breezy with rain and drizzle moving into western parts early today, Tuesday, June 15 and very slowly edging eastwards. Some midland areas will hold dry with bright spells until afternoon. Rain and drizzle in all areas this evening. A humid day with highs of 15 to 19 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

Rain and drizzle gradually extending eastwards and becoming lighter and patchier as it does so. Eastern counties will see very little in the way of rain. A clearance will spread from the west later in the night. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds.