The weather forecast for Tuesday, June 15 for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Weekend Weather Forecast - More rain on the way

Cloudy and breezy conditions today with some rain forecast as well.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Cloudy and breezy with rain and drizzle moving into western parts early today, Tuesday, June 15 and very slowly edging eastwards. Some midland areas will hold dry with bright spells until afternoon. Rain and drizzle in all areas this evening. A humid day with highs of 15 to 19 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

Rain and drizzle gradually extending eastwards and becoming lighter and patchier as it does so. Eastern counties will see very little in the way of rain. A clearance will spread from the west later in the night. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie