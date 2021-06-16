Will it be sunshine or showers for Wednesday, June 16?

Sunshine and showers for the weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A fresher day today, Wednesday, June 16 and mostly dry with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highs of 15 or 16 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

TONIGHT

Becoming mostly dry overnight with good clear spells developing and just a few light showers in western parts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in a light southwesterly breeze.

