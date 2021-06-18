The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Friday, June 18 will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Top temperatures ranging from 14 to 17 degrees with moderate breezes which will vary in direction.

TONIGHT

A dry and clear night in most areas tonight with just a few mist patches forming in light breezes or calm conditions. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

