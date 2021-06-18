Will be be sunning ourselves this weekend in Leitrim and surrounding areas?

Saturday: Saturday morning looks set to be mostly dry and cloudy with a few sunny spells. However, rain will develop in western counties from afternoon that will spread to other areas later in the day. Maximum temperatures on Saturday of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate southerly breezes. Showery outbreaks of rain spreading across much of the country on Saturday night. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate east to southeast winds.

Sunday: Showers or longer spells of rain across the country on Sunday but there'll be some drier and brighter periods. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with mostly light, variable winds. Further showers or longer spells of rain overnight with the odd rumble of thunder possible. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light east or variable winds.