Another warm day for Leitrim and surrounding areas today, June 21

Monday, June 21, will be a largely dry day with just well-scattered showers. A bright day with sunny spells developing early in the morning. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate northerly winds.
TONIGHT
A chilly night for June and dry with largely clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in a light northerly breeze.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.