Another warm day for Leitrim and surrounding areas today, June 21

Donegal dry and sunny

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Monday, June 21, will be a largely dry day with just well-scattered showers. A bright day with sunny spells developing early in the morning. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

TONIGHT

A chilly night for June and dry with largely clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

