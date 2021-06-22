High pollen count today for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Many areas will be dry today, Tuesday, June 22 with spells of hazy sunshine and just light westerly breezes. However, cloud will gradually thicken, bringing some patchy rain here by late afternoon or early evening. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.
TONIGHT
Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur tonight. Hill, mist and coastal fog, in just light westerly breezes. Relatively mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius.
