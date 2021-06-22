High pollen count today for Leitrim and surrounding areas

WEATHER: Longford can expect a return to bright, sunny spells

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Many areas will be dry today, Tuesday, June 22 with spells of hazy sunshine and just light westerly breezes. However, cloud will gradually thicken, bringing some patchy rain here by late afternoon or early evening. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT
Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur tonight. Hill, mist and coastal fog, in just light westerly breezes. Relatively mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie