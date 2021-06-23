What happened to the weather? What's in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas on June 23

Mostly dry today, Wednesday, June 23, but with a good deal of cloud at first, bringing a few isolated spots of light rain or drizzle. Some bright or sunny spells will develop later. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes
TONIGHT
Mainly dry overnight, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Minimum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees, in light westerly or variable breezes.
