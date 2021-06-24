The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

We hate to say it but......there's rain on the way
Dry to start but mostly cloudy for Thursday, June 24. Showers will develop in the northwest followed by rain, persistent and heavy at times in the north of the province. Drier conditions will follow from the north later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate westerly winds, fresh at times on coasts.
TONIGHT
Dry for most tonight with some clear spells breaking through along with some well scattered showers. Some light showers will move into the north of the province towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, strong on coasts.
More News
Ciarán Mullooly pictured with Alan Broderick recently when Lough Ree Lanesboro Angling Hub’s Access for All Boat project was chosen as the Good Cause of the Year National Award winner
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.