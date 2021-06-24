The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Weekend Weather Forecast - More rain on the way

We hate to say it but......there's rain on the way

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Dry to start but mostly cloudy for Thursday, June 24. Showers will develop in the northwest followed by rain, persistent and heavy at times in the north of the province. Drier conditions will follow from the north later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate westerly winds, fresh at times on coasts.

TONIGHT
Dry for most tonight with some clear spells breaking through along with some well scattered showers. Some light showers will move into the north of the province towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, strong on coasts.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie