The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Weather forecast: Cool and cloudy

Cloudy conditions today

Friday, June 25 will be a cool, fresh and mostly cloudy day but mainly dry with just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of just 13 to 16 degrees. Moderate to fresh northerly winds, strong on exposed coasts will ease mainly light to moderate during the day.

TONIGHT

Showery rain continuing for a time in the east and southeast. Staying mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells and the odd stray shower. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

