What is in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this weekend?

The weekend weather forecast

sunshine and showers

What is on the cards for the weekend - sunshine or showers?

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Saturday: A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop but becoming largely dry and sunny by the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes, fresher on southeastern coasts.

Saturday night: A dry night with mainly clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mainly light northerly breezes.

Sunday: Largely dry with some good sunshine though there is the chance of some well scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Sunday night: A largely dry night with mostly clear skies with isolated showers in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Mist and hill fog will develop in light northerly or variable breezes.

