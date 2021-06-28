Will it be another lovely day for Leitrim on Monday, June 28?

More sun for Leitrim
Remaining dry today, Monday, June 28 with spells of warm sunshine. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees, remaining cooler in the northwest in light to moderate northerly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry and mild on Monday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells and the chance of an isolated shower in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees however remaining milder in the southeast in light northerly breezes.
