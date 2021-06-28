Will it be another lovely day for Leitrim on Monday, June 28?

Kildare's weekend will see sunshine and temperatures into the 20's

More sun for Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Remaining dry today, Monday, June 28 with spells of warm sunshine. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees, remaining cooler in the northwest in light to moderate northerly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry and mild on Monday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells and the chance of an isolated shower in the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees however remaining milder in the southeast in light northerly breezes.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie