The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Tuesday, June 29

sunshine

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

It looks set to be a mostly dry and warm day today, Tuesday, June 29 with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloud will bubble up through the day in the midlands and there will be a small chance of a light passing shower. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes generally, but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds.

TONIGHT

Dry and mostly clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the south. Northerly winds will remain light, leading to some mist patches developing.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie