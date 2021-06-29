The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Tuesday, June 29

It looks set to be a mostly dry and warm day today, Tuesday, June 29 with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloud will bubble up through the day in the midlands and there will be a small chance of a light passing shower. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes generally, but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds.
TONIGHT
Dry and mostly clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the south. Northerly winds will remain light, leading to some mist patches developing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.