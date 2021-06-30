What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this Wednesday?

WEATHER: Longford can expect a return to bright, sunny spells

It may not start off that way but it will get sunnier this afternoon.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Today, Wednesday, June 30, will be a mainly dry day. It will start cloudy but sunny spells will develop by the afternoon. Warm with highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees generally, but cooler along northwest coasts with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in a light northerly breeze.

TONIGHT

Remaining dry and clear for most. Patches of mist and fog will develop overnight in a light variable breeze. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

