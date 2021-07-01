Some showers on the way for Leitrim and surrounding counties for the first day in July

Expect some heavy showers today

Some showers are on the way today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Today, Thursday, July 1 will be dry and warm with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine. There is the chance of one or two showers developing in the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable inland but sea breezes will develop in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees generally, but 17 or 18 degrees in coastal areas due to onshore breezes.

TONIGHT

There will be a few showers around overnight but many areas will have a dry and rather cloudy night with some clear spells. Mist and fog patches with form in light winds where skies are clear. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, a mild night in the north and east.

