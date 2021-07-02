What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this weekend?

Weekend Weather Forecast
A cloudy start tomorrow, Saturday, July 3 with scattered outbreaks of rain. Brightening up during the afternoon with sunshine and showers, some of the showers likely to be heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes becoming light southerly or variable during the afternoon and evening.
Saturday night will be very mild and humid with some further heavy or thundery showers in places. Mist, hill and coastal fog in parts too. Lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, in just light southeasterly breezes.
Sunday, July 4 will bring widespread heavy slow-moving showers with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding. Some bright or short sunny spells too. Humid and rather warm with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate southerly breeze, veering southwest and freshening near Atlantic coasts.
On Sunday night, scattered showers will continue, mixed with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Mist and hill fog in parts too.
