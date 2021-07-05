The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Monday, July 5, will bring sunny spells and scattered showers over Connacht, some possibly heavy. They'll gradually die out through the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight, showers will gradually die out in most areas and some clear spells will develop. However, rain will develop in the west of the region overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.
