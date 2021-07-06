More rain on the way Leitrim and surrounding counties for Tuesday, July 6

Don't forget your umbrella today
Today, Tuesday, July 6 will be mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will develop during the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in southeast Connacht, with moderate west to northwest winds.
TONIGHT
Rain early tonight will clear to scattered showers overnight, with some clear spells developing too. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds.
