Is there more rain on the way for Wednesday, July 7?

Will it be sunshine or showers today?
Today, Wednesday, July 7 will start rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but it will become gradually drier through the day with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 20 degrees, warmest in southeast Connacht, and there will be a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
TONIGHT
Clear spells in the east and south early tonight, but cloud will increase overnight bringing isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with light west to northwest winds.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.