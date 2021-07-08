What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Thursday, July 8?

Cloudy conditions today
Mostly cloudy this morning, Thursday, July 8 with some patchy rain or drizzle at times, turning more showery with occasional bright spells developing during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in mostly light westerly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
There will be mix of cloud and isolated showers overnight along with some clear spells, the best of which will be in coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with some patchy mist or fog developing in light variable breezes.
