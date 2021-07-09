The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann

Sunny spells developing later today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Today, Friday, July 9 will start mostly cloudy with scattered showers, better sunny spells will develop as the day progresses and showers generally become more isolated with the risk of a few heavier burst in the south of the province through the evening hours. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees, in light to moderate, southerly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Showers will become isolated as the night progresses leaving long dry spells with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes with mist and fog patches forming mostly in the south and west, becoming dense in places.

