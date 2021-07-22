More high temperatures on the way for Thursday, July 22

More hot weather on the way today
Today, Thursday, July 22 will be a hot and dry day with hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees generally in light, occasionally moderate, southeasterly breezes.
TONIGHT
A very warm and humid night with any remaining showers fizzling out early on, leaving a dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Temperatures again staying above 17 to 20 degrees for much of the night. Light easterly breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to form.
