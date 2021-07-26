Showers on the way for Leitrim and surrounding counties today

Showers are on the way
Becoming mostly cloudy today, Monday, July 26 with showery rain spreading from the Atlantic during the course of the morning. There'll be showery bursts and occasional thundery downpours during the day. Less warm than recent days with highs of 18 to 20 degrees generally in moderate northwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Further showers and localised thunderstorms overnight with a continued risk of spot flooding. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate northwest winds.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.