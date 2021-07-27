The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Rosocommon

Some bright spells on the way
Showery rain clearing gradually eastwards today, Tuesday, July 27 to allow for some bright spells to develop later. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate northwest winds.
TONIGHT
A fresh night with scattered showers, merging to longer spells of rain in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate west or southwest winds.
