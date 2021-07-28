The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

More blustery showers ahead for the West and North West of Ireland
Passing heavy blustery showers will occur today, merging into longer spells of rain in places, with the risk spot flooding and local lightning. Some sunny spells too with showers becoming somewhat fewer this evening. Feeling fresher with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, best values further inland.
TONIGHT
Becoming drier and clearer early tonight with moderating westerly breezes. However, later in the night blustery outbreaks of rain will push down into northern areas of the province. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.