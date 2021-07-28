Search our Archive

28/07/2021

The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

windy night

More blustery showers ahead for the West and North West of Ireland

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Passing heavy blustery showers will occur today, merging into longer spells of rain in places, with the risk spot flooding and local lightning. Some sunny spells too with showers becoming somewhat fewer this evening. Feeling fresher with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, best values further inland.

TONIGHT
Becoming drier and clearer early tonight with moderating westerly breezes. However, later in the night blustery outbreaks of rain will push down into northern areas of the province. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

