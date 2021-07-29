Thundery showers on the way for Thursday, July 29

Thundery showers expected today.
Scattered outbreaks of rain will extend from the north today, Thursday, July 29 with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts. Driest and mildest further south with the best of any sunny spells here. More in the way of sunny spells developing across later though as showers become more scattered. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.
TONIGHT
Becoming largely dry and clear as shower activity diminishes. However, later on some heavy showers will feed into the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate westerly breezes.
