The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Mostly cloudy with showers to start on Friday, the showers heavy at times. A more general area of light rain will move into the west and southwest through the afternoon and evening. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees, warmest in the east of the province in a light to moderate westerly breeze.
TONIGHT
Showers will become confined to Atlantic coasts and the southwest early in the night with some mist and fog patches developing, in a light westerly breeze. A mild night with temperatures not dropping below 10 to 13 degrees.
More News
There are lots of fun and activities planned for the pedestrianised area of Main Street this August Bank Holiday weekend Pictures: Keith Nolan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.