Some nicer weather is on the way for Bank Holiday Monday

Sunny spells on the way today
If you are one of those lucky souls who actually gets Bank Holidays off work you'll be happy to note that the weather is going to be much better today.
According to Met Éireann there will be a good deal of dry weather though there will be some scattered showers and a chance of more frequent showers along Atlantic coasts.
The best of the sunshine will be in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon but good evening sunshine will also break through later on.
Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.
Dry overnight apart from the odd shower but mist and fog patches will form. Lowest temperature of 9 to 12 degrees.
