The weather for Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Sligo for the week ahead

OVERVIEW: Changeable and unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain. Temperatures around average for the time of year.

MONDAY: A cloudy and wet start to bank holiday Monday with outbreaks of rain extending to all parts of Connacht through the morning. It will brighten up later in the afternoon with rain clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with just a light northwest breeze.

MONDAY NIGHT: It will be mostly dry and clear early in the night, however there will be well scattered showers lingering overnight, most likely near southern coasts. There will be a good deal of high cloud around, with thicker cloud spreading into western coastal counties towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.

TUESDAY: Rain will develop in the southwest from early morning, with hazy sunshine elsewhere and scattered showers to start the day. Showers will become more widespread during the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Many of the showers will die out early in the night with drier conditions developing, however a few will continue through the night. Overall a rather cloudy night with limited clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Dry in the morning in many areas with sunny spells developing and just well scattered showers. Showers will become quite widespread through the afternoon and some will be heavy, possible thundery. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze. Becoming dry for a time early Wednesday night as showers ease, and largely clear with just high cloud. However rain will move into parts of the west and south towards dawn. Lows of 10 to 14 degrees.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a wet and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain or showers spreading to most regions, turning heavy at times. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees. The rain will likely continue overnight. Light or moderate easterly winds, possibly breezier near the southern coast.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Continuing unsettled with low pressure situated near Ireland bringing further rain or showers. Temperatures will remain around average.