What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Bank Holiday Monday?

A cloudy and wet start to bank holiday Monday with outbreaks of rain extending to all parts of Connacht through the morning. It will brighten up later in the afternoon with rain clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with just a light northwest breeze.
TONIGHT
It will be mostly dry and clear early tonight, however there will be well scattered showers lingering overnight, most likely near southern coasts. There will be a good deal of high cloud around, with thicker cloud spreading into western coastal counties towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.
