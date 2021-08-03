The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Rain will develop in the southwest from early morning today, Tuesday, August 3, with hazy sunshine elsewhere and scattered showers to start the day. Showers will become more widespread during the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.
TONIGHT
Many of the showers will die out early in the night with drier conditions developing, however a few will continue through the night. Overall a rather cloudy night with limited clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds.
