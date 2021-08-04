What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Wednesday?

This morning will start off mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain in the west slowly edging eastwards through the early afternoon. These slow moving showers may turn heavy at times in north Connacht through the afternoon, while it will become generally drier elsewhere. Highest temperatures 17 to 19 degrees, coolest along the coast, in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Showery outbreaks of rain overnight, with some heavy bursts at times, however showers becoming more scattered by morning. Minimum temperatures 12 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh and blustery southeasterly winds, strong at times along the coast.
