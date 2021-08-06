Thundery showers on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Friday, August 6

Thundery showers expected today.
Mostly cloudy today, Friday, August 6 with thundery showers merging to longer spells of rain at times, holding a continued risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in mostly fresh west to southwest winds.
TONIGHT
A mostly cloudy night, with showers or longer spells of rain continue overnight and just occasional clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwest winds veering northwest and easing light to moderate by morning.
