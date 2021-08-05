Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in place

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Thunderstorm and rain warning for Ireland this evening.
Thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning is valid until until 10pm this evening.
