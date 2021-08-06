The weather forecast for the weekend ahead for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Thunderstorms will continue across the weekend
SATURDAY
Blustery outbreaks of rain will occur on Saturday, merging into longer spells of rain in places, with further spot flooding, and possible thunderstorms. Some bright or sunny spells too. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, mildest to the northeast. West to northwest breezes will be mostly moderate to fresh in strength.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered heavy blustery showers, merging into longer spells of thundery rain at times across the north and northwest. It will be drier across the south and southeast. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.
SUNDAY: Showery conditions continuing, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with possible thunderstorm activity. Drier elsewhere with sunny spells and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, mildest in the southeast. Fresh westerly winds will moderate later.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers will become lighter and more scattered overnight with mist patches. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate westerly breezes.
