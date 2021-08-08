08/08/2021

What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this week?

Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Tomorrow, Monday, August 9 will start mostly cloudy with scattered showers and just occasional sunny spells. The showers will become more widespread through the afternoon, turning heavy and thundery, especially in the east of the province. Later in the afternoon, a clearance to drier and sunnier weather will move in from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Monday night: A dry and clear night for most though there will be isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Light westerly breezes will allow mist and fog patches to form.

Tuesday: A largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just some light showers about. Feeling rather pleasant with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, possibly reaching 21 degrees along eastern coasts, in light southwesterly breezes. During the evening, some patchy drizzle will develop along Atlantic coasts

Tuesday night: A largely dry night with clear spells but cloud will push in from the Atlantic ahead of a band of rain moving in Atlantic coastal counties by dawn. Mild with temperatures not falling below 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Wednesday: The persistent and locally heavy band of rain will gradually track eastwards through the day, clearing into the Irish Sea by the evening. Behind the rain, sunshine will follow along with isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, mildest in the east and south. Moderate southerly winds will veer westerly during the day.

Thursday: Some uncertainty for Thursday with a low pressure system set to track near Ireland. Current indications suggest that it will be a day of sunny spells and well scattered showers but there is the potential for windy conditions to develop. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Friday and the weekend: Current indications suggest that it will continue unsettled through Friday and the weekend with showers and longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures generally ranging between 16 to 20 degrees.

 

