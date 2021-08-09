The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Monday, August 9

Today, Monday, August 9 will start mostly cloudy and misty in places with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will brighten up this afternoon, but showers will develop, turning heavy and thundery, especially in the east of the province. A clearance to drier and sunnier weather will extend from the northwest towards evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Mainly dry and clear at first tonight with just isolated showers. Cloud amounts will tend to increase towards dawn with some mist patches forming also. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
SUMMARY: Our weather will be mixed and changeable this week. Showers and spells of rain will occur, but some drier and brighter interludes too. Similar temperatures to last week with maxima in the high teens, touching 20 or 21 degrees Celsius locally.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.