Some dry weather the way this morning for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Tuesday, August 10

Cloudy
Today, Tuesday, August 10 will be dry across Connacht apart from a few light showers. The best of the sunny breaks will occur during the morning. Cloud will gradually increase from the west through the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light southwest or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a fair amount of dry weather and some patchy light rain or drizzle. Persistent rain will develop in the west overnight and spread eastwards. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh along the west coast.
