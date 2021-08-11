The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Wednesday, August 11

Some cloudy weather and showers to start but this will clear as the day goes on
A cloudy start to Wednesday, August 11, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and with a band of heavier rain spreading eastwards. The rain will clear from the west early in the morning with sunshine following and just the odd isolated light shower following, and this clearance will extend to all parts through the morning. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with the moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southerly winds, veering westerly as the rain clears and decreasing mostly moderate.
Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells at first. Cloud will increase and rain will develop in the west overnight with strengthening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.