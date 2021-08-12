Status Yellow wind warning in place for Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal today

A Status Yellow - Wind warning is in place for Counties Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Galway and Mayo today.
Met Éireann is warning of unseasonably windy weather this morning. South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h. Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Very rough seas are expected too.
The warning is in place until 3pm this afternoon.
