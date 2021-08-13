The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Blustery this morning, Friday, August 13, with fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, strong near western and northern coasts. Cloudier in the north and northwest with scattered showers too, heavy at times, but a good deal of dry weather elsewhere with sunny spells and more isolated showers. Winds will gradually moderate through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast.
Southwesterly winds will ease light to moderate overnight. Largely dry to begin the night with scattered showers in the north and northwest but more isolated showers elsewhere. But cloud will push in from the southwest with rain arriving there towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
More News
The pandemic has been a terrible wakeup call about how our lives can be turned upside down with little or no warning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.